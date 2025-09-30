Sign up
270 / 365
Urban Farmhouse
This suburb is populated with original farmhouses on large blocks with old fashioned gardens. They are quite a treat to see.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#architecture
,
#buildings
,
#urban
,
#farmhouses
