Pigface by elf
272 / 365

Pigface

Grown from a gifted cutting. It has the most vibrant coloured flowers that create a nectar that critters seem to love.
So pleased with my first bloom.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Brilliant
October 3rd, 2025  
