275 / 365
Bluey
This adult blue tongue lives outside my office. It is more than 16 inches long. They eat slugs and spiders so good to have around.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
817
photos
13
followers
12
following
75% complete
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
5th October 2025 2:29pm
Tags
blue tongue lizard
,
#australia
,
#fauna
,
#reptiles
,
#lizard
,
#skink
