Immersion by elf
277 / 365

Immersion

These azaleas are going crazy. No leaves visible.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
75% complete

