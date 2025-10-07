Sign up
Previous
277 / 365
Immersion
These azaleas are going crazy. No leaves visible.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
1
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
#garden
#flora
#azaleas
