Previous
278 / 365
Kayak Troupe
We took 8 kayaks out on the river on a perfect warm sunny day. It was a great day.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
820
photos
13
followers
12
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
TG-6
Taken
8th October 2025 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#spring
,
#nature
,
#river
,
#kayak
,
#kayaking
