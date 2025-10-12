Sign up
Previous
282 / 365
Reflective Ride
The bike was parked outside the surf club. It was shiny and the chrome caught my eye. I enjoyed capturing the reflection at the beach.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
824
photos
13
followers
12
following
77% complete
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
10th October 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#beach
,
#reflections
,
#motorcycles
