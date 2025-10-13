Previous
Follow Me by elf
283 / 365

Follow Me

Mother Duck said Let's move and they all waddled off to jump in the creek
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact