286 / 365
Teddy Swims
Teddy Swims is touring Australia. His show had great musicians, pyrotechnics and a wonderful lightshow. We got to hear him sing 'I lose control' amidst the full house crowd singing the lyrics with him. Quite a special night
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
16th October 2025 9:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#music
,
#singer
,
#concert
,
teddy swims
,
ilosecontrol
