Teddy Swims by elf
286 / 365

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims is touring Australia. His show had great musicians, pyrotechnics and a wonderful lightshow. We got to hear him sing 'I lose control' amidst the full house crowd singing the lyrics with him. Quite a special night
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
