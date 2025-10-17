Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
287 / 365
Olympic Cauldron
Twenty five years ago this cauldron was lit by Cathy Freeman 400m champion runner.
Sydney 2000 Olympics began when the flame was lit. The cauldron stands beside a children's playground to inspire the next generation.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
829
photos
13
followers
12
following
78% complete
View this month »
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
16th October 2025 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#sydney
,
#history
,
#australia
,
#olympics
,
#sculpture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close