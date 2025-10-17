Previous
Olympic Cauldron by elf
287 / 365

Olympic Cauldron

Twenty five years ago this cauldron was lit by Cathy Freeman 400m champion runner.
Sydney 2000 Olympics began when the flame was lit. The cauldron stands beside a children's playground to inspire the next generation.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact