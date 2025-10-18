Previous
Wings by elf
Wings

I spotted this butterfly and got closer and closer. Very chuffed with the end result.
ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
