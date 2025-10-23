Sign up
Previous
292 / 365
Family Update Snap
A few weeks ago I snapped the ducklings and a few weeks later they have grown a great deal. As I followed them to photograph them they raced ahead and plunged into the creek together. Mum always keeps them in sight.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
834
photos
13
followers
12
following
80% complete
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
23rd October 2025 5:45pm
Tags
#spring
,
#parks
,
#birds
,
#ducks
,
#ducklings
,
#creek
,
#avian
