Spotted by elf
293 / 365

Spotted

Hidden deep in the undergrowth is this sensational bromeliad. The colours are insane but I adore the surprise.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

