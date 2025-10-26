Sign up
295 / 365
Passionfruit Flower
This flower signals the arrival of summer cocktail season. Looking forward to the harvest in the next few weeks. Such an interesting flower.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
23rd October 2025 11:49am
Tags
#flower
,
#garden
,
#flora
,
#passionfruit
