Passionfruit Flower by elf
295 / 365

Passionfruit Flower

This flower signals the arrival of summer cocktail season. Looking forward to the harvest in the next few weeks. Such an interesting flower.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
80% complete

