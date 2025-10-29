Sign up
298 / 365
Grieve Collection
My memorial tribute to my dear friend was published in this collection of works on grief. It's a universal human experience from parents, spouses, children, siblings and friends. We all painfully lose people we love. Miss you Fi
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
2025
Pixel 7
Taken
29th October 2025 7:55pm
#books
#writing
#friendship
#loss
#grief
