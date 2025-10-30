Previous
Ghost trees by elf
299 / 365

Ghost trees

I love the way this reflection makes these tree ghosts.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
