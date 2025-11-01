Previous
Waterlilies by elf
300 / 365

Waterlilies

These were in full bloom in the wetlands.
1st November 2025

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
