Previous
Next
Tramsheds by elf
307 / 365

Tramsheds

This vintage tram is inside the repurposed tram shed which now serves as an eatery and community meeting place.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact