Big Boys Toys by elf
Big Boys Toys

The local mayor and federal government representative visited the Men's Shed and had to try the hand crafted marble run.
These are custom designed and decorated with Bluey decals making them irresistible.
ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
