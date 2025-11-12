Sign up
310 / 365
Older Homes
This was our art subject this week.. How cute is this house? As a kid I sat in the bay window at my aunt's house and read books. I wonder if the owners would indulge my need for nostalgia.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
852
13
12
1
2025
Pixel 7
8th November 2025 1:48pm
#art
#houses
#arcitecture
