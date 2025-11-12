Previous
Older Homes by elf
This was our art subject this week.. How cute is this house? As a kid I sat in the bay window at my aunt's house and read books. I wonder if the owners would indulge my need for nostalgia.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
