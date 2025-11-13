Previous
Iconic Sydney by elf
Iconic Sydney

I painted this scene. Our practice for the lesson was boats. Because Sydney Harbour is so extensive this view of swing moorings is common for 20 kilometers from the coast.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

