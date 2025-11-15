Previous
Gecko Games by elf
Gecko Games

I love the mixed colours in this photo. The geckos move at each joint. So much fun.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
