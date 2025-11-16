Previous
May the Apprentices Present by elf
May the Apprentices Present

Attended the local hospitality training school for a wonderful four course lunch. Apart from a very special menu you have the enjoyment of giving direct feedback to the chefs of the future.
These students are well on the path to successful careers.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

