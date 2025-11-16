Sign up
315 / 365
May the Apprentices Present
Attended the local hospitality training school for a wonderful four course lunch. Apart from a very special menu you have the enjoyment of giving direct feedback to the chefs of the future.
These students are well on the path to successful careers.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
0
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
857
photos
13
followers
12
following
86% complete
0
2025
Pixel 7
12th November 2025 12:15pm
Public
fine dining
#food
#students
#restaurants
#apprentices
