Flash Mob Chums by elf
Flash Mob Chums

We pulled out a flash mob choir to celebrate the return of ACDC to Sydney. One hundred singers performing the ACDC medley arranged by our choir director. This is a policeman on a horse.
21st November 2025

ELFord

