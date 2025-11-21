Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
320 / 365
Flash Mob Chums
We pulled out a flash mob choir to celebrate the return of ACDC to Sydney. One hundred singers performing the ACDC medley arranged by our choir director. This is a policeman on a horse.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
862
photos
13
followers
12
following
87% complete
View this month »
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
21st November 2025 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#music
,
#choir
,
#acdc
,
#acdcmedley
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close