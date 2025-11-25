Previous
Next
Who needs Paris? by elf
324 / 365

Who needs Paris?

Fuelled by French pastry they managed their creations in 30C heat in the cutest cafe in Sydney listening to Piaf
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact