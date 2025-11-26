Sign up
323 / 365
Mini Me
This handmade doll was a present for the author of this book. You can see the doll has a copy of the book in her hand.
So clever.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
0
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
869
photos
13
followers
12
following
89% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
28th November 2025 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#art
,
#doll
,
#miniature
