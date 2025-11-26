Previous
Mini Me by elf
323 / 365

Mini Me

This handmade doll was a present for the author of this book. You can see the doll has a copy of the book in her hand.
So clever.
26th November 2025

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

