327 / 365
Art Appreciation
These lovely people attended my art exhibition and were enthusiastic supporters and much appreciated. That's my painting they're pointing out.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
Tags
#art
,
#audience
,
#artlovers
