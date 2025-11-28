Previous
Art Appreciation by elf
327 / 365

Art Appreciation

These lovely people attended my art exhibition and were enthusiastic supporters and much appreciated. That's my painting they're pointing out.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf

