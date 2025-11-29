Previous
Xmas Crew Meets Brewery by elf
326 / 365

Xmas Crew Meets Brewery

These are my choir buddies and we took over a brewery and wowed them with a kazoo verse. How can you not smile?
29th November 2025

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
