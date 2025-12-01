Previous
Perfect Afternoon Tea by elf
330 / 365

Perfect Afternoon Tea

This was given to me for afternoon read. I think it will make a perfect art sub
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
Photo Details

