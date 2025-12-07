Sign up
Guest Gift
I was a guest panellist for a community panel on gender based violence. We all received this home made body butter as a thank you gift. Just lovely.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Tags
#gifts
,
#thankyou
,
#thoughtful
