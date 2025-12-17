Previous
First Harvest by elf
346 / 365

First Harvest

The passionflower has matured to provide passionfruit. Looking forward to eating some with ice cream.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact