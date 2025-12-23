Previous
Vibrancy by elf
Vibrancy

The excessive heat of late whilst causing flowers to wilt seems to intensify the colours. Agapanthus.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
