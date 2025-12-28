Sign up
356 / 365
Feathery
I found this in the Botanical Gardens and it looks like it would fly away.,so delicate..
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#flowers
,
#gardens
,
#flora
Beverley
ace
Very pretty…. A burst of beauty
December 28th, 2025
