Feathery by elf
Feathery

I found this in the Botanical Gardens and it looks like it would fly away.,so delicate..
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Beverley ace
Very pretty…. A burst of beauty
December 28th, 2025  
