Cockatoo Brunch by elf
357 / 365

Cockatoo Brunch

Stumbled across this Cockatoo munching on a small Bunya nut. Very adept with their claws and not bothered by me watching closely.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

ELFord 🇦🇺

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
