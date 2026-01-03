Previous
Refreshed Rink by elf
Refreshed Rink

This local ice rink was decommissioned for a couple of years. It just reopened for the school holidays and it seems it never lost its popularity. It's the only way we can skate Down Under.
3rd January 2026

ELFord 🇦🇺

