360 / 365
Refreshed Rink
This local ice rink was decommissioned for a couple of years. It just reopened for the school holidays and it seems it never lost its popularity. It's the only way we can skate Down Under.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
3rd January 2026 10:07am
Tags
#community
,
#iceskating
,
#skating
