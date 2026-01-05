Previous
Hibiscus by elf
Photo 362

Hibiscus

A few days ago this was a bud and now it's in full bloom in the intense heatwave we are experiencing.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
100% complete

