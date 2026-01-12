Previous
Basque Cheesecake by elf
Photo 369

Basque Cheesecake

I baked these because we had an oversupply of cream. I make eight small ones so they don't feel as guilty as one large spring form cake tin.
Eating them with whipped cream and strawberries.
ELFord 🇦🇺

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
