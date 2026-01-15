Previous
Suburban Harvest by elf
Photo 372

Suburban Harvest

This corn is almost ready to pick. Suburban bounty in the front yard that has to be protected from the nearby abundant bird population.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

