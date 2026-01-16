Previous
Light by elf
Photo 373

Light

A dull rainy day so retreated indoors to paint and sketch in this cafe. The light was just right.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
