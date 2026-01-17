Previous
Raindrops on Red by elf
Raindrops on Red

So pretty and delicate in the rain today.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
