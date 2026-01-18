Previous
Surprise Bromeliad by elf
Photo 374

Surprise Bromeliad

We're experiencing heavy storms and this popped up in the garden in response to the downpour.
18th January 2026

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
