Photo 375
Tall Ship by the House
I caught the ferry this afternoon and it was so wonderful to see the sun.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
1
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
375
photos
12
followers
12
following
102% complete
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
19th January 2026 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#sydney
,
#australia
,
#ships
,
#landmark
,
#tallship
Tia
ace
Lovely contrast between old and new.
January 19th, 2026
