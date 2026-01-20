Sign up
Photo 377
Pink Poise
How delicate and beautiful is this bud?
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#garden
,
#pink
,
#rose
,
#rosebud
