Tiny Toadstool by elf
Photo 378

Tiny Toadstool

After the rain there's been a flush of fungi, always interesting to find. People ask how I find them and I tell them to look down.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
