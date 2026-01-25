Previous
Next
Art On Site by elf
Photo 382

Art On Site

This is the wrecked coal loader. It's fenced off so no one can climb on it with good reason.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact