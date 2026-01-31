Previous
Lost and Found by elf
Lost and Found

This is a Crimson Rosella feather found on my morning walk. Rather than let it get trampled I placed it at eye height so people can appreciate it. I found another 2 from different birds so this could be my next fun community project.
31st January 2026

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
