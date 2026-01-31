Sign up
Photo 387
Lost and Found
This is a Crimson Rosella feather found on my morning walk. Rather than let it get trampled I placed it at eye height so people can appreciate it. I found another 2 from different birds so this could be my next fun community project.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
0
0
ELFord 🇦🇺
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
387
photos
12
followers
12
following
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
31st January 2026 7:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
#feather
,
#nature
,
#birds
,
#avian
