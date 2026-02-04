Previous
Extreme Sunset by elf
Photo 392

Extreme Sunset

You know it's special when everyone around you is taking photos of the sunset.
There were hundreds of flying foxes 🦇 flying home across the sunset. Spectacular sight.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact