Diamond Pittosporum by elf
Photo 394

Diamond Pittosporum

Ornamental rainforest tree native to eastern Australia and commonly used in parks.. Quite stunning.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I don't know why I always forget the name of this but can almost see the spelling in my mind. They are delightful and I have them as part of the biodiversity here on the property.
February 5th, 2026  
