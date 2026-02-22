Previous
Next
Bunch of Bananas by elf
Photo 407

Bunch of Bananas

My friend gave me this after my stand up comedy night. She was going to buy me flowers but thought I would enjoy these more. It relates directly to my identity as a mixed raced person and I loved the sight gag.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact