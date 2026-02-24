Previous
Limbs by elf
Limbs

A large old eucalyptus tree with branches outstretched like human limbs, complete with skin folds.
ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
