Unexpected Orchids by elf
Unexpected Orchids

These normally don't bloom at this time of the year but these just popped up. I the exceptional heat and humidity may have confused them but I am rather grateful to see these beauties.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

ELFord 🇦🇺

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
